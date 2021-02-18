Previous
Corn Field in Winter

Environment Canada issued a winter weather advisory today for another fierce, widespread snow storm, so I just had to get out and hunt for a minimalist photo that occurs beautifully during this type of weather. I kind of like this one.
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Brooke Lindsay
Stunning!
February 19th, 2021  
Bill
What a nice shot. Combination of minimalism and leading lines. Like it.
February 19th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love all the farm land lines and the lonely tree. Beautiful shot. Stay warm and safe!
February 19th, 2021  
Cathy
The lines lead my eye to that lone tree in the winter landscape.
February 19th, 2021  
