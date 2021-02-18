Sign up
Photo 1060
Corn Field in Winter
Environment Canada issued a winter weather advisory today for another fierce, widespread snow storm, so I just had to get out and hunt for a minimalist photo that occurs beautifully during this type of weather. I kind of like this one.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1425
photos
371
followers
55
following
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th February 2021 7:51pm
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
field
,
storm
Brooke Lindsay
Stunning!
February 19th, 2021
Bill
What a nice shot. Combination of minimalism and leading lines. Like it.
February 19th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love all the farm land lines and the lonely tree. Beautiful shot. Stay warm and safe!
February 19th, 2021
Cathy
The lines lead my eye to that lone tree in the winter landscape.
February 19th, 2021
