Previous
Next
Photo 1061
Lake Ontario Winter Shoreline
Lake Ontario is one of the five Great Lakes of North America. In a normal winter, up to a quarter of the lake will be covered in ice. You can find interesting ice formations along the shoreline, tomorrow I will show some ice caves.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1426
photos
374
followers
56
following
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
FC2103
Taken
19th February 2021 3:05pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
,
shoreline
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool view!
February 20th, 2021
