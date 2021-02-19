Previous
Lake Ontario Winter Shoreline by pdulis
Lake Ontario Winter Shoreline

Lake Ontario is one of the five Great Lakes of North America. In a normal winter, up to a quarter of the lake will be covered in ice. You can find interesting ice formations along the shoreline, tomorrow I will show some ice caves.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool view!
February 20th, 2021  
