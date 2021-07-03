Previous
Quiet Reflections by pdulis
Photo 1195

Quiet Reflections

I love the loneliness of a quiet lake ... especially at sunrise
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Blissful solitude
July 4th, 2021  
Amazing capture.
July 4th, 2021  
