Photo 1195
Quiet Reflections
I love the loneliness of a quiet lake ... especially at sunrise
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1560
photos
400
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd July 2021 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
sunrise
,
summer
,
lake
,
ontario
,
stump
Ethel
ace
Blissful solitude
July 4th, 2021
Rick
ace
Amazing capture.
July 4th, 2021
