Summer Camping ... by pdulis
Photo 1231

Summer Camping ...

In a cool solitude of the lake & trees, where the birds spin musical rhythms, the mind that was weary is now much more at ease ...
8th August 2021

Peter Dulis


@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Elizabeth ace
What a fantastic spot to pitch a tent! Wonderful sunset.
August 9th, 2021  
