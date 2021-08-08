Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1231
Summer Camping ...
In a cool solitude of the lake & trees, where the birds spin musical rhythms, the mind that was weary is now much more at ease ...
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1596
photos
397
followers
58
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd August 2020 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
tent
,
lake
,
camping
,
ontario
Elizabeth
ace
What a fantastic spot to pitch a tent! Wonderful sunset.
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close