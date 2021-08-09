Previous
Lighthouse of Cabo de São Vicente by pdulis
Lighthouse of Cabo de São Vicente

As we get set to fly to NJ tomorrow and later drive to Hilton Head South Carolina, I remember this lighthouse with fond memories while in Portugal a couple of years ago :)
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Some major drop-offs in this view. Beautiful shot!
Beautiful!
Beautiful shot!
