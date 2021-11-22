Previous
Sunrise Splendor by pdulis
Photo 1337

Sunrise Splendor

Enjoyed by all creatures ...
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Rick ace
Beautiful capture. So nice of the birds to be there at that time of the morning.
November 23rd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful! Love the silhouettes of the birds.
November 23rd, 2021  
Mags ace
Excellent!
November 23rd, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
Wondrous!
November 23rd, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
Lovely
November 23rd, 2021  
