Photo 1337
Sunrise Splendor
Enjoyed by all creatures ...
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
5
8
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1702
photos
392
followers
57
following
366% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th November 2021 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
geese
,
ontario
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture. So nice of the birds to be there at that time of the morning.
November 23rd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful! Love the silhouettes of the birds.
November 23rd, 2021
Mags
ace
Excellent!
November 23rd, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
Wondrous!
November 23rd, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely
November 23rd, 2021
