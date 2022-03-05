Previous
Shattered Planet by pdulis
Shattered Planet

Let's stop fighting over who we believe created the planet, & work together against those that choose to destroy it...
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Graeme Stevens ace
couldn’t agree more!
March 6th, 2022  
