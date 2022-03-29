Sign up
Photo 1464
Las Vegas Glitter
Las Vegas is a mirage in glitter and concrete
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1829
photos
396
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon PowerShot SD600
Taken
30th January 2008 10:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colourful
,
vegas
,
mandalay
Rick
ace
Cool looking building and great pov for this shot.
March 30th, 2022
