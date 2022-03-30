Previous
Next
The World Outside ... by pdulis
Photo 1465

The World Outside ...

It is wiser to look out at the world through a window than through a mirror...
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What great colours.
March 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Saying is so true - and love the colors
March 30th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
I like the colours and lines. And your caption wonderfully pointing to the face of the schoolboy (?) at the window
March 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise