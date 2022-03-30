Sign up
Photo 1465
The World Outside ...
It is wiser to look out at the world through a window than through a mirror...
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
window
building
colourful
Susan Wakely
What great colours.
March 30th, 2022
Milanie
Saying is so true - and love the colors
March 30th, 2022
Suzanne
I like the colours and lines. And your caption wonderfully pointing to the face of the schoolboy (?) at the window
March 30th, 2022
