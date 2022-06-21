Previous
Chubby Cheeks by pdulis
Photo 1548

Chubby Cheeks

This adorable chipmunk stuffed it's cheeks with tasty sunflower seeds in my backyard where I feed the birds :)
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Cute, nice DoF
June 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, great close up capture.
June 21st, 2022  
KWind ace
FAV!
June 21st, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Love it!!
June 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute and so close.
June 21st, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh my.....that 'caught in the act' face tho'....
June 21st, 2022  
