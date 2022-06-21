Sign up
Photo 1548
Chubby Cheeks
This adorable chipmunk stuffed it's cheeks with tasty sunflower seeds in my backyard where I feed the birds :)
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1913
photos
387
followers
56
following
424% complete
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th June 2022 10:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
chipmunk
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute, nice DoF
June 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, great close up capture.
June 21st, 2022
KWind
ace
FAV!
June 21st, 2022
Linda Godwin
Love it!!
June 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute and so close.
June 21st, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my.....that 'caught in the act' face tho'....
June 21st, 2022
