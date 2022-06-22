Sign up
Photo 1549
First Day of Summer Sunset
Summer officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21 with the summer solstice, the day with the greatest amount of possible daylight and the shortest night.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
7
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Stunning...
June 22nd, 2022
Julie Ryan
Amazing!!
June 22nd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That is a really spectacular sunset. Love the birds in the light.
June 22nd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Spectacular
June 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
A magical capture and scene.
June 22nd, 2022
Agnes
ace
Wow so beautiful
June 22nd, 2022
Nigel Rogers
ace
Really fabulous shot especially with the addition benefit of the birds flying straight towards you - fav
June 22nd, 2022
