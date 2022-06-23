Previous
Holland Marsh Worker by pdulis
Photo 1550

Holland Marsh Worker

These immigrant workers come to Canada by choice and they want their money to help their families back home.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
gloria jones ace
Fantastic b&w photo...great light, layers, shapes
June 24th, 2022  
