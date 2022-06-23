Sign up
Photo 1550
Holland Marsh Worker
These immigrant workers come to Canada by choice and they want their money to help their families back home.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1915
photos
387
followers
56
following
424% complete
View this month »
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th June 2022 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
marsh
,
holland
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic b&w photo...great light, layers, shapes
June 24th, 2022
