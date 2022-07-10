Sign up
Photo 1567
Sunset Barn
Sunset is a wonderful opportunity for us to appreciate all the great things the Son gives us!
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th July 2022 10:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
barn
,
stream
,
ontario
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
A wonderful country scene!
July 11th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
Amen to that, Peter!
July 11th, 2022
Julie Ryan
Amen, God is good!
July 11th, 2022
