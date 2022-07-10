Previous
Sunset Barn by pdulis
Sunset Barn

Sunset is a wonderful opportunity for us to appreciate all the great things the Son gives us!
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful capture!
July 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
A wonderful country scene!
July 11th, 2022  
Julie Duncan ace
Amen to that, Peter!
July 11th, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Amen, God is good!
July 11th, 2022  
