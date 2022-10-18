Sign up
Photo 1667
Hello Morning Glory
Hello, sun in my face. Happiness is like a morning glory. Be happy this very moment, and you'll learn how to be happy always.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
2
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
balsam
Corinne C
ace
Is this paradise? The birds in the sky are like cherries on top of the cake. This is a fabulous image. I like your caption too.
October 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Looks like a lovely place to sit with my morning coffee. =)
October 19th, 2022
