Photo 1821
Stormy Morning
Hope is the grace of endurance in the stormy days...
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2186
photos
369
followers
54
following
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd March 2023 10:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
morning
,
lake
,
stormy
,
ontario
Milanie
ace
Really like the clarity and that wonderful tree
March 23rd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
There is something really beautiful about the structure of a tree that is only visible in winter. Love this capture in that light.
March 23rd, 2023
