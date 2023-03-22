Previous
Stormy Morning by pdulis
Photo 1821

Stormy Morning

Hope is the grace of endurance in the stormy days...
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Peter Dulis

I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Milanie ace
Really like the clarity and that wonderful tree
March 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
There is something really beautiful about the structure of a tree that is only visible in winter. Love this capture in that light.
March 23rd, 2023  
