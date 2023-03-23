Previous
Sun Through Clouds by pdulis
Photo 1822

Sun Through Clouds

Waited all day for the sun to burst through the stormy clouds - patience is a virtue :)
23rd March 2023

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful dramatic capture!
March 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Nicely done.
March 24th, 2023  
