Photo 1822
Sun Through Clouds
Waited all day for the sun to burst through the stormy clouds - patience is a virtue :)
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2187
photos
369
followers
54
following
499% complete
View this month »
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd March 2023 9:00pm
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
lake
,
stormy
,
ontario
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful dramatic capture!
March 24th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Nicely done.
March 24th, 2023
