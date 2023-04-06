Previous
Tall Trees Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 1836

Tall Trees Sunrise

We can learn a lot from trees: they're always grounded but never stop reaching heavenward.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I could enjoy this image for hours. It is beautiful and looks so peaceful.
April 7th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful.
April 7th, 2023  
