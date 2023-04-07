Previous
Next
Sunrise Contemplation by pdulis
Photo 1837

Sunrise Contemplation

Contemplation seems to be about the only luxury that costs nothing...
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Magical capture and great thought!
April 8th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic
April 8th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
April 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful composition,colors
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise