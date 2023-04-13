Previous
Gull River Sunset by pdulis
Photo 1843

Gull River Sunset

The blue hour after sunset is always an awesome time to capture God's handiwork ...
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger
Nice vintage feel
April 14th, 2023  
Pat
Stunning shot and reflections!
April 14th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful reflections and sunset.
April 14th, 2023  
gloria jones
Brilliant!
April 14th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely sunset and reflection fav
April 14th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful.
April 14th, 2023  
