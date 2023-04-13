Sign up
Photo 1843
Gull River Sunset
The blue hour after sunset is always an awesome time to capture God's handiwork ...
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2208
photos
368
followers
53
following
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
sunset
,
blue
,
gull
,
river
,
hour
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice vintage feel
April 14th, 2023
Pat
Stunning shot and reflections!
April 14th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful reflections and sunset.
April 14th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant!
April 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely sunset and reflection fav
April 14th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful.
April 14th, 2023
