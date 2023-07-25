Previous
Glorious Sunset

Manitoulin island is the largest fresh water island in the world with beautiful clear skies
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful. Fav
July 26th, 2023  
