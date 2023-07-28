Previous
Heavenly Glory by pdulis
Photo 1949

Heavenly Glory

Sunsets are also intimately connected with love, life, God, friendship, family, the beach, and the ocean.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love how everything leads to the sun and I love the inclusion of the person.
July 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I think that person is doing a yoga pose while admiring what is in front of him! fav
July 29th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous.
July 29th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Amazing
July 29th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so beautiful
July 29th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture. Guess that's why I have to go down every afternoon to see what's going to happen.
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
