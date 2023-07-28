Sign up
Previous
Photo 1949
Heavenly Glory
Sunsets are also intimately connected with love, life, God, friendship, family, the beach, and the ocean.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
28th July 2023 8:51pm
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
island
,
manitoulin
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love how everything leads to the sun and I love the inclusion of the person.
July 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I think that person is doing a yoga pose while admiring what is in front of him! fav
July 29th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous.
July 29th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Amazing
July 29th, 2023
*lynn
ace
so beautiful
July 29th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture. Guess that's why I have to go down every afternoon to see what's going to happen.
July 29th, 2023
