Photo 1948
Serenity
The mind is like water. When it's turbulent, it's difficult to see. When it's calm, everything becomes clear.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
lily
pond
pad
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful composition and a wonderful clarity
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice reflection!
July 27th, 2023
Sue
Definitely serenity. Nice shot
July 27th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
peaceful
July 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful saying for your peaceful photo
July 28th, 2023
