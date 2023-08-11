Previous
Sleepy Joe by pdulis
Photo 1963

Sleepy Joe

Sleep is the golden chain that ties health and our bodies together ...
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great capture.
August 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
It sure looks like he found a way to make himself comfortable. I like how you composed this with the clouds seeming to point at the sleeper.
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise