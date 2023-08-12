Sign up
Previous
Photo 1964
Sunnyside Beach
Life's too short to not enjoy the beach.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
beach
,
toronto
Rick
ace
Great shot. Could enjoy it a lot more when the temps drop. It's almost too hot to even go to the beach right now.
August 13th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Agreed!
August 13th, 2023
