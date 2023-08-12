Previous
Sunnyside Beach by pdulis
Photo 1964

Sunnyside Beach

Life's too short to not enjoy the beach.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Great shot. Could enjoy it a lot more when the temps drop. It's almost too hot to even go to the beach right now.
August 13th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Agreed!
August 13th, 2023  
