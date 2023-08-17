Sign up
Previous
Photo 1969
Whimbrel Point in Sam Smith Park
Cute pole with signs and distance to many places in the world
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2334
photos
353
followers
51
following
539% complete
View this month »
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th August 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sam
,
point
,
park
,
lake
,
ontario
,
smith
,
whimbrel
Ian JB
ace
Great image, love to see these at different places. Is Penang on the Pole ?
August 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A great shot is NZ on the pole ?
August 18th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat find and capture
August 18th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Love it!
August 18th, 2023
