Whimbrel Point in Sam Smith Park by pdulis
Photo 1969

Whimbrel Point in Sam Smith Park

Cute pole with signs and distance to many places in the world
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Great image, love to see these at different places. Is Penang on the Pole ?
August 18th, 2023  
A great shot is NZ on the pole ?
August 18th, 2023  
Neat find and capture
August 18th, 2023  
Love it!
August 18th, 2023  
