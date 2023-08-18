Sign up
Photo 1970
Elysium
Reminds me of something from a Sci-Fi movie
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
7
3
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th August 2023 4:23pm
Tags
bridge
park
valley
ontario
lions
oakville
KWind
Fabulous. That blue sky is amazing.
August 19th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
Great point of view.
August 19th, 2023
Shutterbug
Terrific POV and symmetry. It does look space age.
August 19th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
What a hard exercise in symmetry well done
August 19th, 2023
Dawn
An impressive bridge
August 19th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
Very cool. It reminds me of some of the shots for the Toshio Shibata artist challenge a few months ago.
August 19th, 2023
Rick
Cool capture from that pov.
August 19th, 2023
