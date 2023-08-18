Previous
Elysium by pdulis
Elysium

Reminds me of something from a Sci-Fi movie
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
KWind ace
Fabulous. That blue sky is amazing.
August 19th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Great point of view.
August 19th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific POV and symmetry. It does look space age.
August 19th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a hard exercise in symmetry well done
August 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
An impressive bridge
August 19th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very cool. It reminds me of some of the shots for the Toshio Shibata artist challenge a few months ago.
August 19th, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool capture from that pov.
August 19th, 2023  
