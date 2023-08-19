Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1971
Humber View Bike Ride
One of my favourite bike rides is along the Lake Ontario waterfront - miles & miles of paths :)
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2336
photos
353
followers
51
following
540% complete
View this month »
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th August 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
lake
,
ontario
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene and place to ride
August 20th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Love that leading shore line
August 20th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful blue sky day for it!
August 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
A great view from here too.
August 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close