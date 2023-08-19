Previous
Humber View Bike Ride by pdulis
Photo 1971

Humber View Bike Ride

One of my favourite bike rides is along the Lake Ontario waterfront - miles & miles of paths :)
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
A lovely scene and place to ride
August 20th, 2023  
Love that leading shore line
August 20th, 2023  
A beautiful blue sky day for it!
August 20th, 2023  
A great view from here too.
August 20th, 2023  
