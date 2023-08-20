Previous
On route to Jersey Shore by pdulis
Photo 1972

On route to Jersey Shore

Stopped at this hotel for the night- sky was kind of cool
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely sky
August 21st, 2023  
