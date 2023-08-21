Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1973
Pond Fishing
Made it down to New Jersey - out fishing with my grand son :)
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2338
photos
353
followers
51
following
540% complete
View this month »
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st August 2023 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
pond
,
fishing
,
jersey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close