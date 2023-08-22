Sign up
Photo 1974
Abandoned Pier at Cape May
Amazing sunset tonight at Cape May while the boys fished off an old abandoned pier ...
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd August 2023 7:30pm
Tags
sunset
,
fishing
,
bay
,
cape
,
may
Dorothy
ace
Love Cape May.
August 23rd, 2023
