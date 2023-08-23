Sign up
Photo 1975
Cape May Lighthouse
Built in 1859, the Cape May Lighthouse is still an aid to navigation. Visitors who climb the 199 steps to the top of the lighthouse are rewarded with a spectacular panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd August 2023 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
cape
,
lighthouse
,
may
Dawn
ace
Lovely light
August 24th, 2023
Wendy
So peaceful!
August 24th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light in this great shot
August 24th, 2023
