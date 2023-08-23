Previous
Cape May Lighthouse by pdulis
Photo 1975

Cape May Lighthouse

Built in 1859, the Cape May Lighthouse is still an aid to navigation. Visitors who climb the 199 steps to the top of the lighthouse are rewarded with a spectacular panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely light
August 24th, 2023  
Wendy
So peaceful!
August 24th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous light in this great shot
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise