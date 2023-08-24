Previous
Cape May Morning by pdulis
Cape May Morning

A little more fishing before returning back to NJ niorth
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
william wooderson
The fisherman couldn't really have picked a more eye-catching coat! Fav.
August 24th, 2023  
gloria jones
Great capture, composition...great colors.
August 24th, 2023  
Allison Maltese
Nice capture. I especially like the green of the rocks.
August 24th, 2023  
Junko Y
Isn't that where people go to bird? I like. how your colors impact your composition here
August 24th, 2023  
