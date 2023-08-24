Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1976
Cape May Morning
A little more fishing before returning back to NJ niorth
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2341
photos
352
followers
51
following
541% complete
View this month »
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th August 2023 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fishing
,
cape
,
may
william wooderson
The fisherman couldn't really have picked a more eye-catching coat! Fav.
August 24th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture, composition...great colors.
August 24th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice capture. I especially like the green of the rocks.
August 24th, 2023
Junko Y
ace
Isn't that where people go to bird? I like. how your colors impact your composition here
August 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close