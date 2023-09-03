Sign up
Previous
Photo 1986
Balsam Lake Sunrise
I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this...
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
10
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2351
photos
345
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
33
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd September 2023 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
summer
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I don't think anybody would!
September 3rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful light!
September 3rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Stellar sunrise photo.
September 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
September 4th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful and tranquil capture.
September 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb sunrise
September 4th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantabulous
September 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely Peter
September 4th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Such clarity!
September 4th, 2023
