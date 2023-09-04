Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1987
Chillin' at the Lake
The sun tans will fade, but the memories will last forever...
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2352
photos
345
followers
51
following
544% complete
View this month »
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th September 2023 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
hammock
,
balsam
Allison Williams
ace
Perfection!
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close