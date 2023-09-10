Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1993
Balsam Lake Barn
The horse is not quite sure whether to go into the barn or not ...
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2358
photos
344
followers
50
following
546% complete
View this month »
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
barn
,
horse
Louise & Ken
I love the beauty of a weathered, decrepit barn! And what marvelous lighting!
September 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Mmmm I’m not sure I would want to go in too a cool image
September 11th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Lots of character in that barn. Maybe the horse senses some hazard.
September 11th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sounds like a wise ambivalence
September 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close