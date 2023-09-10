Previous
Balsam Lake Barn by pdulis
Photo 1993

Balsam Lake Barn

The horse is not quite sure whether to go into the barn or not ...
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
I love the beauty of a weathered, decrepit barn! And what marvelous lighting!
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Mmmm I’m not sure I would want to go in too a cool image
September 11th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Lots of character in that barn. Maybe the horse senses some hazard.
September 11th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Sounds like a wise ambivalence
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise