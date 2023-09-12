Sign up
Previous
Photo 1995
Ontario Harvest Time
Fields are golden as the farmers get ready for bean harvest
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th September 2023 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
beans
,
ontario
,
harvest
Mark
ace
Very bucolic scene. Lots of wonderful color as well.
September 13th, 2023
Laura
ace
Wonderful shot. Love the bright grasses against the cloudy sky.
September 13th, 2023
