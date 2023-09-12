Previous
Ontario Harvest Time by pdulis
Ontario Harvest Time

Fields are golden as the farmers get ready for bean harvest
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Mark ace
Very bucolic scene. Lots of wonderful color as well.
September 13th, 2023  
Laura ace
Wonderful shot. Love the bright grasses against the cloudy sky.
September 13th, 2023  
