Photo 1996
Little House On the Farm
Do what you love to do, and be around things that make you smile...
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th September 2023 2:17pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
house
,
farm
,
ontario
,
fields
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
September 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous shot
September 14th, 2023
Barb
ace
Lovely scene!
September 14th, 2023
