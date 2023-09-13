Previous
Little House On the Farm by pdulis
Photo 1996

Little House On the Farm

Do what you love to do, and be around things that make you smile...
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Awesome capture.
September 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot
September 14th, 2023  
Barb ace
Lovely scene!
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise