Toronto View from the Island
Nice ferry ride over to Center island today. Great views of the city from there
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
15th September 2023 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
lake
,
island
,
toronto
,
ontario
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely!
September 16th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Looks like a beautiful day.
September 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view
September 16th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful view across the river.
September 16th, 2023
