Photo 2045
Lakeside Sunrise
The still waters of a lake reflect the beauty around it. When the mind is still, the beauty of the Self is seen reflected in it.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunrise
,
fall
,
autumn
,
lake
,
ontario
