Photo 2046
Lakeside Birds
Birds have a great sense of direction, and many of them fly south for the winter. If only I could jump on their back :)
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
8
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2411
photos
346
followers
51
following
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st November 2023 8:11am
Tags
birds
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Harry J Benson
ace
Great pov, lighting, and composition
November 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful lighting.
November 2nd, 2023
Liz Gooster
Delightful. I love how the sun is framed by the grass heads.
November 2nd, 2023
Kathryn M
A lovely composition and lighting.
November 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
This is idyllic ❤️
November 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition with gorgeous colors!
November 2nd, 2023
Agnes
ace
Fantastic colours
November 2nd, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
restful on the eyes
November 2nd, 2023
