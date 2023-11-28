Previous
Misty Morning Reflections by pdulis
Photo 2072

Misty Morning Reflections

Sometimes, we feel like we’ve lost our way in the fog. However, if we keep pushing, we just might discover the most beautiful place ...
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Diana ace
Wonderful
November 29th, 2023  
