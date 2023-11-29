Sign up
Previous
Photo 2073
Moody Moon
The Moon was so beautiful that the ocean held up a mirror...
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
moon
,
ocean
