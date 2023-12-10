Sign up
Previous
Photo 2084
A Lily Never Pretends
A lily never pretends, and its beauty is that it is what it is…
Ps- so sorry that while I’m out of country I can’t always comment on all your beautiful photos
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
11
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2449
photos
341
followers
50
following
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Views
19
Comments
11
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th December 2023 8:11am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
lily
gloria jones
ace
That is a lovely lily and capture.
December 10th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
I love both the leaves and blossom of this water lily. Beautiful clarity and color in your photo. Enjoy your trip!
December 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Standing to attention
December 10th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot! Hope wherever you are you are taking lots of photos.
December 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So long as you are enjoying your trip! Pretty lily
December 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
pretty lily
December 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Beautifully vibrant.
December 10th, 2023
haskar
ace
It stands so proud and straight. It commands respect.
December 10th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous.
December 10th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely.
December 10th, 2023
