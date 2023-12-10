Previous
A Lily Never Pretends by pdulis
Photo 2084

A Lily Never Pretends

A lily never pretends, and its beauty is that it is what it is…

Ps- so sorry that while I’m out of country I can’t always comment on all your beautiful photos
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

gloria jones ace
That is a lovely lily and capture.
December 10th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
I love both the leaves and blossom of this water lily. Beautiful clarity and color in your photo. Enjoy your trip!
December 10th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Standing to attention
December 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot! Hope wherever you are you are taking lots of photos.
December 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So long as you are enjoying your trip! Pretty lily
December 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
pretty lily
December 10th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Beautifully vibrant.
December 10th, 2023  
haskar ace
It stands so proud and straight. It commands respect.
December 10th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous.
December 10th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely.
December 10th, 2023  
