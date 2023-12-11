Previous
Every sunrise is a gift by pdulis
Photo 2085

Every sunrise is a gift

Let the beauty of sunrise keep your heart warm…
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tunia McClure ace
I love sunrise on a beach.
December 11th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Divine…
December 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture...superb light, silhouette
December 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
December 11th, 2023  
Sporen Maken
Agreed
December 11th, 2023  
