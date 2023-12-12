Previous
Sunrise Fishing by pdulis
Photo 2086

Sunrise Fishing

Nothing makes a fish bigger than almost being caught...

Ps- so sorry that while I’m out of country I can’t always comment on all your beautiful photos
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Love the diagonal of the coastline and the light reflecting on the wet sand.
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise