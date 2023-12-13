Sign up
Previous
Photo 2087
Morning Glory
The beauty of a morning glory, is that of its patient wait for the sun to rise in the morning!
Ps- so sorry that while I’m out of country I can’t always comment on all your beautiful photos
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2452
photos
340
followers
50
following
571% complete
View this month »
10
2
2
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
birds
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
domenica
Corinne C
ace
A stunning image
December 14th, 2023
Laura
ace
Beautiful sunrise.
December 14th, 2023
