Morning Glory Flowers by pdulis
Photo 2088

Morning Glory Flowers

The morning glory earned its name from the fact that its beautiful, fragile flowers unfurl in the morning. However, as we all know, beauty is often fleeting. Such is the case with the morning glory.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Suzanne ace
What a great shot and pov
December 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
That’s amazing. I love the vibrant colors. I have never seen them grow in sand before.
December 15th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Interesting to see them poking through the sand there. In my garden they just climb the walls.
December 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
It amazes me how these flowers grow in pure sand.
December 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wow...How pretty.
December 15th, 2023  
