Previous
Photo 2089
The Heavens Declare
The heavens declare the glory of the Lord …
Ps- so sorry that while I’m out of country I can’t always comment on all your beautiful photos
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
10
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
boat
,
island
,
heavens
,
domenica
gloria jones
ace
Amen. Stunning capture
December 15th, 2023
Olwynne
Dramatic shot
December 15th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sky. I love the boat that is pulled ashore.
December 15th, 2023
Cordiander
Stunning!
December 15th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous.
December 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Dramatic clouds. Lovely!
December 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Stunning
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Dramatic clouds.
December 15th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Just marvellous!
December 15th, 2023
