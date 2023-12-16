Previous
A Frog in the Pond by pdulis
Photo 2090

A Frog in the Pond

Don't be a fish; be a frog. Swim in the water and jump when you hit the ground.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
December 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous! Love the small frog!
December 17th, 2023  
amyK ace
So cute
December 17th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love those bright pink flowers, the frog is cute too.
December 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it, so cute.
December 17th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love his feet
December 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Well spotted.
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise