Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2090
A Frog in the Pond
Don't be a fish; be a frog. Swim in the water and jump when you hit the ground.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2455
photos
340
followers
50
following
572% complete
View this month »
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
frog
,
lily
,
pond
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous! Love the small frog!
December 17th, 2023
amyK
ace
So cute
December 17th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love those bright pink flowers, the frog is cute too.
December 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love it, so cute.
December 17th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love his feet
December 17th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Well spotted.
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close