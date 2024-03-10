Sign up
Previous
Photo 2175
The Secret Garden
The magic lives in and around us...
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
bench
,
garden
Leslie
ace
love how you framed the bench
March 11th, 2024
Laura
ace
Wonderful shot and composition.
March 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That is a magical spot.
March 11th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Delightful framing
March 11th, 2024
