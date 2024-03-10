Previous
The Secret Garden by pdulis
Photo 2175

The Secret Garden

The magic lives in and around us...
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Leslie
love how you framed the bench
March 11th, 2024  
Laura
Wonderful shot and composition.
March 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug
That is a magical spot.
March 11th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger
Delightful framing
March 11th, 2024  
